Lagos 2023: BOG exit cannot affect the fortune of ADP

The defection of the ADP governorship candidate for Lagos State in 2019, to the opposition PDP, cannot in any way affect the fortune of our party.

As we all know, politics is a game of interest, it is a free join and free exit. No person or individual can be conditioned to stay in a party against their wishes, therefore, his exit does not and cannot tamper with the formidable structure of our great party in Lagos State.

ADP has been in existence in all the 20 local goverment and 37 LCDAs in Lagos as a formidable political party, before Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (BOG) joined in 2018.

ADP as a party of real democrats, we accepts all interested members of the public, of the age 18 and above, who can vote and be voted for, we now have arrays of big personalities, who will give good run in the future elections not only in Lagos, but across the country.

If ADP is not a formidable party, it wont pass INEC screening that reduced political party. Our party met all the criteria based on merit and its formidable strength.

Therefore, it is too premature for anyone to think that 2023 elections will be based on PDP and APC narrative, as a lot of big credible names you can imagine in this country are already reaching out to ADP for membership.

At the right time, we will unveil to all Nigerians that our party is the real credible alternative that will win massively in the next elections.

As a party of democrats, we can only wish him well in his sojourn in his new party, as non of our members followed him to his new party.

We can assure Lahosians that our party ADP, will present a more popular candidate in Lagos 2023 for governorship and will win.