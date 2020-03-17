Osodieme Visits, Gives Succour to Rescued Baby

Listen to article

In a spirit of charity reminiscent of years of humanitarian work, the wife of the Governor of Anambra, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) today paid a visit to the discarded baby who was rescued at Oko and is undergoing treatment at Chukwunonso Hospital, Oko Orumba North Local Government Area.

The wife of the Governor who is the founder of the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) stated while cuddling the baby that her visit was a follow up to her earlier plea to the young and recalcitrant mothers not to discard their new born for any reason, but should ensure their safety.

In her words: "The miracle surrounding the survival of this baby girl and my visit which coincides with the commemoration of my husband's sixth year in office show that the baby means well for ndi Anambra. As a girl she is a bearer of good tidings because women are soft, kind prayerful."

Osodieme expressed happiness that the baby is well taken care of and applauded the selfless action of the hospital which gave priority to the survival of the baby girl. She also advised the grandmother of the newborn who came to greet her to ensure that the baby and the young mother are catered for, stressing that though mistakes have been made, the lessons therefrom should guide others against future occurrence.

Speaking at the scene, Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala said that the Governor's wife has exemplified passion for good deeds, adding that the present health insurance structure provided by the Anambra State Government has made both antenatal and prenatal demands easy and accessible for the people.

(R-L): Wife of the Governor of Anambra, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme), Medical Director of Chukwunonso Hospital, Dr. Kamtoochukwu Obi, Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practices, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim and member representing Orumba North at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Aforka at Chukwunonso Hospital Oko, Orumba North Local Government.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practices, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, described the story of the little girl as a miracle, and commended the doctors at the hospital for giving her the best of their medical attention.

In the same vein, the member representing Orumba North at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Aforka affirmed that the visit by Osodieme to a hospital in his Constituency on the sixth anniversary of Governor Obiano administration explains the progressive actions and synergy that have made Anambra State the centre of excellence.

Earlier, the Medical Director of Chukwunonso Hospital, Dr. Kamtoochukwu Obi thanked the wife of the Governor for making time to visit and support the new born and her family.

The Governor's wife also presented cash and a variety of baby care products to the baby.