Court convicts Car Dealer for breach of trust 

A car dealer, Usman Musa has been convicted by Gombe State High Court for criminal breach of trust.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) secured the conviction of Musa after the prosecution.

The convict was arraigned before the court following a petition by one Muhammed Gombe alleging that they entered into a business agreement in which the complainant invested the sum of N1,060,000.

The convict was to oversee the business by going to Cotonou, Benin Republic to buy fairly used cars to sell in Jalingo with the aim of them both sharing the profit.

Zambuk, however, diverted the money to his personal use, and so committed an offence contrary to Section 311 and Punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded "guilty" immediately. Counsel for the EFCC, G.I. Indeh urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Biatrice Iliya pronounced Musa guilty and ordered him to refund the N1,060,000 to his business partner.

The judge convicted Musa and ordered him to pay a fine of N50,000.