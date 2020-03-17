Coronavirus: Lagos State Govt Urges All Arrived Passengers Of BA75 On 13th March To Self Isolate For 14 Days

Listen to article

The Lagos State government has urged all passengers of the flight BA 75 of the British Airways into Nigeria on the 13th of March to self isolate for 14 days

The medical advice is coming on the heels of a new Coronavirus patient detected in Lagos on Tuesday after tests proved her positive.

She had entered Nigeria from the UK on the 13th of March aboard the British Airways and had self-isolated herself before testing positive for the virus.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi on Tuesday asked the passengers who were on the same plane with the lady to self-isolate as he released hotlines to call should they show any symptoms.