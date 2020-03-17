Teenager bags jail term for stealing 

Listen to article

An Osogbo magistrate court today convicted and sentenced a 19-year-old boy, Adedokun Adekunle for allegedly stealing a DVP player.

The police prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the boy entered the house of one Ilufoye Lukman and stole the item.

Fagboyinbo said the boy committed the offence on 14th of March, 2020 at about 2:00pm in Osogbo.

He told the court that it was Lukman that apprehended the boy and took the boy to police.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the boy was contrary to and punishable Under Section 411 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State, Nigeria, 2002.

The boy pleaded guilty when he was told about his offence. His Counsel, Elizabeth Benjamin urge the court to be lenient with him.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olugbenga Oladoke sentenced the boy to one month imprisonment in Ilesha correctional center.