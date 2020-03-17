APC: Oshiomhole Arrives For NEC Meeting

Listen to article

The embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has arrived his party National Secretariat, Abuja.

Oshiomhole arrived the secretariat ahead of APC’s National Working Committee, NWC, meeting that would hold today.

The APC had called for the NWC meeting after some conflicting court ruling yesterday.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu had announced the meeting in a statement yesterday.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had yesterday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining Oshiomhole from further acting as APC National Chairman.

Justice Abubakar Datti Yshaya led panel had granted the reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion contended by Oshiomhole’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

However, a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, had also granted an interim order allowing Victor Giadom, acting National Secretary of APC to act as the party’s National Chairman.

Justice Samira Bature gave the order after listening to an ex-parte motion filed by Mustapha Salihu, APC’s National Vice Chairman, North-East.