Gov Zulum Visits COAS, Commends Military's Efforts In the Fight Against Terrorism

The Executive Governor of Borno State, His Excellency, Babagana Zulum has commended the Nigerian military for its commitment to tackling the numerous security challenges in Nigeria, especially insurgency and terrorism in the Northeast Geo-political zone.

Governor Zulum made the assertion today at the Army Headquarters, Abuja when he visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

A statement issued Tuesday by Colonel Sagir Musa , the Acting Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters Abuja said the Governor thanked the Federal Government and the military for their supports to the people and the government of Borno State and solicited for more support and cooperation to ensure the successful completion of the war against insurgency in the State.

According to the governor, - his visit to the COAS was aimed at cross-fertilization of ideas that would help to improve on the counter insurgency/ counter terrorism operations, stressing that the battle needed to be taken to the enclaves of the insurgents.

Governor Zulum called on governments at all levels to support the military maximally to enable them carryout their tasks of protecting the nation, adding that there is the need to strengthen Civil-military relations and foster synergy between and among security agencies. He noted that the people of Borno State and the Nigerian Army have a common objective.

He expressed optimism that terrorism would soon be a thing of the past.

Responding, the COAS thanked the Governor for his dynamic approach to governance and his determination to finding an enduring solution to insecurity in the state. He used the opportunity to thank the governor for all his supports especially to the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Borno State.

He noted that Borno State has high prospects for human capacity development that could be developed for the benefit of Nigeria and other parts of the world, while expressing hope that the State will in a near future return to its glorious position of peace and prosperity.

General Buratai enjoined the Borno State government to take into consideration the reintegration, deradicalization and employment of repentant members of the Boko Haram sect as the nation heads towards the final phase of the war against insurgency/terrorism.

The COAS was hopeful that with the recent lift on the ban on fishing activities on the Lake Chad basin, business activities in the area and Maiduguri metropolis will bounce back.

The COAS acknowledged the injection of members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the fight and commended their efforts and that of other security agencies, reiterating the readiness of the Nigerian Army to work in conjunction with its counterparts in other countries to ensure that the war is fought to a logical conclusion.