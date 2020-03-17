March 17:  Show Adoration from Your Heart

Listen to article

The Psalms teach us much about giving God adoration. In Psalm 98:1, David wrote, “Sing unto the Lord, a new song, for he has done marvelous things.” You can worship the Lord with David’s words from the Bible, or you can express your love for the Lord with “a new song” from your heart. A new song can proclaim adoration, praise and thanksgiving that flow from your inmost being as you think about God.

We are to worship God for who He is: King of all the earth, our creator, our Savior, our All in All. Worship, adore and bless Him; tell Him how you see Him. Praise Him from your heart with words such as these:Lord, you are powerful, great, awesome, omnipotent, and matchless. You are God above everyone and everything. You are merciful and wonderful. You are my counselor. You are perfect. You are abiding. You alone are God. You understand things we don’t. There is no one like you, there has never been and never will there be but you and you alone.

There is no one like our God; no words can adequately describe His awesome magnificence and love for us. For thousands of years, men and women of God have composed and sung songs of adoration to Him. Sing a new song to the Lord today! Note: No one and nothing compares with our God.

Prayer: Father, there is no one like you. You alone are worthy of all our praise. May Your Spirit teach me how to express my heart of love for you. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 30-31; Mark 15:1-25

God is Marvelous and Does Marvelous Things.