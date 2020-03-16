Ooni Intervens In Ekiti State Traditional Rulers' Crisis

Listen to article

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday, mediated in the crisis rocking the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers as he met with the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and some of the obas in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, had in attendance a renowned historian and Second Republic Senator, Prof Banji Akintoye; and 11 traditional rulers including the current Chairman of the Ekiti State Traditional Council, the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi; Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Adewole Adebayo among others.

Governor Fayemi, the Ooni and Prof Akintoye, had earlier met briefly before the main meeting with the obas. Governor Fayemi described the parley with the traditional rulers as a “family meeting.”

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, Oba Ogunwusi assured Nigerians and Ekiti people that the meeting succeeded in resolving the impasse that arose as a result of the traditional council chairmanship.

Oba Ogunwusi commended Governor Kayode for his efforts at ensuring that there was peace among the state traditional rulers by going to the extent of visiting the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to explain his own side of the story.

He described the Governor’s gesture as a honourable move that signified true leadership.

He restated that there is mutual respect and synergy between people in government and the traditional council, adding that obas are still upholding the heritage, culture and tradition the forefathers handed over to them several thousand years ago.

Also speaking to newsmen on behalf of other traditional rulers, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and the Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Adewole Adebayo said they have resolved to suspend all litigations arising from the chairmanship and related issues.

The royal fathers explained that communication gap between them and government was responsible for the reason why the case was not resolved before now.