EFCC arrests eight suspects in Imo for internet scam 

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today said it arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Owerri, Imo State.

The Acting Head, Media & Publicity, Tony Orilade in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

He said the suspects were rounded up by the operatives of the Advance Fee Fraud Section, AFF of the Zone.

He said the operation was carried out following an intelligence report on the illegal activities of suspected cybercriminals in and around Owerri city.

Several Smartphones of different models, laptops and two cars were recovered from the suspects during the operation.