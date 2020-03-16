All Progressives Congress, APC Suspends National Executive Committee, NEC, Meeting

Listen to article

The National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled for this Tuesday has been postponed by President Muhammadu Buhari after meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party to address the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

The postponement was announced by the governors after meeting with the President at the presidential villa.

The APC governors who are members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) are bitterly divided over the fate of suspended National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Majority want him ousted from the post but Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the caucus of the party at the National Assembly are backing the embattled politician.

The High Court in the FCT Monday approved Chief Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman of the party, giving him full powers to authorize meetings and conduct the party’s affairs.