Suspected Coronavirus Patient in Yobe Tests Negative

The Yobe State Indigene that arrived damaturu the Yobe state capital 17 days ago from United States of America (USA) and suspected to be a CORONAVIRUS patient but tests carried out in him tested negatuve today Monday

According to Ministry of Heath Yobe state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana told journalists at a press briefing held at the Yobe State Teaching Hospital, Emergency Public Health Center Damaturu that the suspect tested negative .

This substantially calmed down tension in th state capital Damaturu over th speculated news of the presence of a CORONAVIRUS patient for th first time in history in Yobe state and North East.

In the past two weeks, the rumour have been circulating round over a patient with suspected case of coronavirus who was quarantined to Yobe Teaching Hospital Damaturu.

He was however said to overwhelmed when he was confirmed negative following isolation treatment and medical tests carried on him.

The Yobe Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana said", Both the preliminary and subsequent test results of the patient were negative as received on the 13th March 2020; hence the patient was discharged."

"The test was confirmed negative after investigation conducted by National reference laboratory Abuja; one of the NCDC accredited laboratories." Gana added.

Dr. Mohammed however called on the citizens of the state to continue to remain calm and observe preventive measures against the diseases.

He also assured that th state ministry of health will continue to sensitize the people and sanitize the environment to ensure healthy environment and hygiene, especially, in public places and gatherings.