Osogbo Grammar School student wins Overall Best Young Nigerian Scientist Award

Listen to article

A student of Osogbo Grammar School, Master Akintade Abdullahi has emerged the winner of Overall Best Young Nigerian Scientist Award for the Year and awarded a full scholarship up to PhD level by the Federal Government.

Abdullahi was declared winner at an elaborate event in Abuja which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Science and Technology, Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu and the Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and other top personalities in the country.

Reacting to the development, Oyetola said "This feat achieved by Akintade Abdullahi, who is from a humble background and a product of Osogbo Grammar School is a lesson to our youths that their background cannot and should not be a hindrance to their success in life.

The governor said he is proud that a son of Osun emerged the Overall Best Young Nigerian Scientist of the Year and was awarded a full scholarship up to PhD level by the FG.

"It's also a lesson that there is hope for the nation’s public school system if we muster the political will to make it qualitative and productive."

"We shall continue to expose them to opportunities and offer them same. I commend the Ministry of Science and Technology for instituting the 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award to develop the interest of young Nigerians in the sciences through competitive examinations."

"For us in Osun, education is the bedrock and the driver of our Development Agenda. We're committed to providing adequate, qualitative, equitable and functional education for our children. I'm proud to say that there are many Akintades in our public schools waiting to emerge", Oyetola said.