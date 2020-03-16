Court remands three OPC members for assault

Listen to article

The magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State today remanded three members of the Oodu People Congress, Bakare Banke 35, Oluwafemi Olaoye 40, Adeyinka Semiu 30 in Ilesha correctional center for assault and causing damages to one Adeniyi Nurudeen.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Razaq told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 12th of March, 2020 between 5am and 6am at Ori-Eru area, Oke-Baale Osogbo.

Razaq said the accused persons tie Adeniyi Nurudeen with rope and beat him up with cutlass without any justification which resulted to an open injury he sustained in his body.

He told the court that the accused persons maliciously damaged Nurudeen's Jean trouser and shirt valued N6,000.

He said Nurudeen went to drink palm wine at a shop where a phone was missing and he was accused of stealing the missing phone then, he was reported to the accused persons by the shop owner.

Inspector Rasaq added that after causing injuries on Nurudeen, the accused persons also sprayed pepper on the surface of the injuries and he was tied down during the process.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable Under Section 516, 355 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty. The Defense Counsel, Okobe Najite applied for the bail of the accused persons.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application.

The Magistrate, Adijat Oloyade remanded the accused persons in Ilesha correctional center and adjourned the case to