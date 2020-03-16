Osun State Commiserates With Lagos On Abule Ado Inferno

Listen to article

The Osun State Government today commiserated with the victims of the Lagos explosion which happened on Sunday morning at Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the Lagos State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in the state, Mrs Funke Egbemode which was made available to The Nigerian Voice by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Media and Broadcast, Mabel Aderonke.

The Governor sympathised with the families of the dead, the injured and those who lost their properties.

According to the statement, "On behalf of the state government and the people of the State of Osun, we would like to convey our heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and properties to the inferno.

"We pray that God will comfort every grieving family and everyone who has suffered a devastation due to this tragic incident". The statement said.

Governor Oyetola also sympathised with Lagos State government, and called on relevant authorities and agencies of government to critically investigate the cause of the incident so as to put control measures in place to forestall recurrence.