 is Gov. Hope Truly On A Mission Of Prosperity In Imo?

Listen to article

I am very grateful to God who in his infinite cum immeasurable mercies given us another aptitude to see a leader with a new philosophy of HOPE, yes of HOPE not as his name implies but as his vision may apply. This may sound sycophantic to my numerous readers who may be in a hurry to crucify me; but with a little patience, you will appreciate or value my philosophical posture as my averment must be logical and must not be bereft of my usual critical dictum.

I am not against Senator Hope Uzordima for becoming the governor of Imo state because nothing happens in life without the approval of the divine. Nobody can fight God’s plan or purpose because his foundation stands sure knowing those that are his both by nature, inclination and implication.

The emergence of Senator Hope has bamboozled many and has as well sealed many lips; those who boasted to retire some upcoming political gurus have by virtue of this been retired and put to shame. Those who claimed to be political Alpha and Omega have been put to serious political sleep. Unfortunately some greeted the ‘embarrassment’ with tears while others rejoiced in anticipation that Gov. Hope has truly come with hope for prosperity for Imolites. It has become obvious that the waters have settled down and what appears like a moon light story has turned to reality. People are now at home with what appeared to be too foreign to them. Yes, at last Sen. Hope Uzordima has come to stay. God gives power to whosoever he wills. He must be obeyed as the Chief executive of the State, any who desires to oppose this must be inviting the wrath of the law.

At this point, I wish to inform Imolites to be patience with Gov. Hope’s administration because he just started and needs to settle down. In his book “The 48 Laws of Power,” Robert Greene states in law 19 thus, “Know who you’re dealing with-Do not offend the wrong person.” I must at this point accentuate here that we have not gotten a governor in Imo that understands the principles of all-inclusive government. Each and every one of them usually during their inaugural speeches would promise to run an all-inclusive government which at the end, they fall short of their promises.

Emeka Ihedioha did same, and Gov. Hope Uzordima appears to have followed the same trend following his recent appointment. This trend which runs contrary to the true principles of leadership is attested to by Robert Greene in Law 2 of the 48 Laws of Power thus, “Never put too much trust on friends, learn how to use enemies.”No matter how you look at it, Gov. Hope Uzordima failed here as he never appointed any of his political enemies into any political office. Could it be possible that Gov. Hope has no political enemy? The way majority of people see him appears to have justified this assertion, they classify him as a man of good will who does not use politics as a vindictive measure.

Someone who spoke to me the other day informed me that “Sen. Hope is a man who is too generous and never bothers himself about his enemies. In fact he loves people and can even do good to Satan if he sees him in need…” I am sure there are many Satan’s’ out there that are in need and I hope Gov. Hope sees them as we expect him to extend his benevolent hands to them.

This is the impression too many people have about Sen. Hope Uzordima. Does this impression imply why they are of the view that he is on a mission to prosperity in Imo? I do not think that Chief Uzodima the owa of Imo will devalue his nature by being unpatriotic to both his friends and foes. We expect him to abide by the rule of friendliness and the law of love. Much is expected of our governor.

We all may attest to the fact that philanthropy is not a mark of good leadership quality otherwise Chief Rochas Okorocha would have been unbeatable. But the revise is the case because Rochas made mess of leadership propensity and proclivity as he solely relied on his philanthropic nature. I am not saying that Gov. Hope is another philanthropist, no; he is a good man by nature who is also very discrete when it comes to fundamental issues in politics.

I must not fail to remind him that so many critics have called on me and sought my position concerning his administration; I have always replied them to give him some time to either prove his ability or inability or his capacity and incapacity. It may be too early to criticize Sen. Hope because he is not a man that can be pushed around without sound and unalloyed ideas. We must watch him closely and define the impart his programmes have on people before saying anything negative or positive. He is taking his time and we should applaud such effort in doing things the right way.

In some quarters, it has been rumoured and alleged that Gov Hope has surrounded and delaminated himself with known names in Yahoo, Yahoo business and that majority of them was going form part of his executive council. Today, as soon as the list of commissioners and Special Advisers (SA) was published, some people buried their heads in shame knowing and realizing that Gov. Uzordima is not a committee governor who in attempt to hoodwink many by carrying them along made more enemies than friends because he starved them of funds and ended up enriching himself.

In his great book, “Aesop’s fables”, the famous philosopher Aesop told a story of a crab and his mother. According to him, “An old crab said to her son, “Why do you walk sideways like that, my son? You ought to walk straight”. The young crab replied, “Show me how; dear mother, and I will follow your example”. The old crab tried, but tried in vain, and then saw how foolish she has being to find fault with her child”. Does this fable apply to Gov. Hope and APC government? I think it does not though one may strongly feel that it does because APC is the same all over the county; such school of thought may be wrong because the problem with our nation or Imo has never been that of political party. The problem is political ideology. Sen. Hope may be in the family of Crab (APC) that does not walk straight but that does not mean that his good intentions for Imo will be swallowed up by the walking steps of the Crab.

Gov. Hope as old Crab may not be walking straight as is expected, but it’s too early to begin to watch and criticize his walking steps. No politician walks straight they all walk sideways. Hon Emeka Ihedioha walked sideways too before he was removed. There is no saint in political leadership they are all the same. We only try to manage some of them.

Another fable by Aesop says, “One winter a farmer found a viper frozen and numb with cold, and out of pity picked it up and placed it in his bosom. The viper was no sooner revived by the warmth then it turned upon its benefactor and inflicted a fatal bite upon him and as the poor man lay dying he cried, I have only got what I deserved for taking compassion on so venomous a creature.” It is very unfortunate that an act of mercy and love was rewarded by a fatal bite.

To those who think that Gov. Uzordima will inflict Imo with a venomous bite, they may soon be disappointed as the governor is committed in delivering the dividend of democracy in order to shame his rivals. Imo belongs to us all and as we watch our governor unfold his action plans, we pray that he will be guided by God to make Imo proud. We are watching with keen interest!