Police Community Relations Committee To Partner Crescent Varsity On Safe Environment

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) of Nigeria Police Force has paid a courtesy visit to Crescent University, Abeokuta to seeking partnership in ensuring a safe learning environment through screening and tutoring of students who would be responsible for the policing of the institution.

The committee led by the Ogun State Deputy Chairman, Mr Samson Popoola, applauded the university for maintaining clean records in tackling cultism and drug abuse, adding that the institution had done well in upholding high moral standards.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila while receiving the committee with other principal officers of the university underscored the university's commitment to academic and moral excellence. He assured the PCRC of the full support of the university as the initiative would promote the moral uprightness of students in the school.