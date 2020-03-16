How Sanusi Learnt The Hard Way (like Awolowo) That Policy Is Different From Politics

Listen to article

Sanusi was dethroned for a simple reason viz Sanusi understood policy but didn't understand politics. His predicament is similar to Awolowo's good understanding of policy but total ignorance of politics, which was why

1. Awolowo was exposed by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Coker Commission of Inquiry in 1961 (which showed that Awolowo was a dullard in hiding the trail of the millions of pounds he and his gang stole in Western Region)

2. Awolowo's party Action Group was terribly weakened by the declaration of state of emergency by the Federal Government of Nigeria in Western Region in 1962. Many top Action Group members including Awolowo were officially sent to exile outside the capital of Western Region and forced to remain incommunicado

3. Awolowo himself was sent to 17 years imprisonment with hard labour in 1963 by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Treasonable Felony Trial. Awolowo was first imprisoned in Broad Street Prison in Lagos (now known as Freedom Park) before being transferred to Calabar Prison

4. To further humiliate Awolowo, his political base Western Region was sliced into two and Midwest Region created out of Western Region. The Eastern Region and Northern Region were left untouched just to show Awolowo how politically mediocre he was

5. Awolowo's control of five state governors out of 19 state governors in 1979 was reduced to three state governors in 1983. It was at that time Awolowo openly made the utterance: "... Democracy is dead in Nigeria, and I will never contest for any public office again..." though the utterance was not really original to him because multimillionaire U S Ambassador to United Kingdom Joseph P Kennedy said in 1940 during World War II that: "... Democracy is dead in Britain..." (that statement ruined the political career of Joseph P Kennedy)

6. In all these instances, Awolowo proved himself completely powerless against the onslaught of people much more powerful than him, the same way Sanusi has been confirmed to be completely powerless against persons who are much more powerful than him. In other words, Awolowo and Sanusi both understand only policy, but they are/were both ignorant about politics

7. Awolowo thought his popularity among the people of Western Region made him untouchable but the Federal Government of Nigeria showed him that he could be dragged before a commission of inquiry, have his party shattered to pieces, and even thrown to jail with hard labour (Awolowo clearly had no tangible plan of action against the Federal Government of Nigeria), the same way Sanusi Lamido Sanusi thought that his popularity among Nigerian "intellectuals" made him untouchable but Governor Ganduje made it clear that Sanusi can be dethroned as Emir of Kano for disrespecting the state governor (just like Awolowo, Sanusi had no plan of action against the schemes of Governor Ganduje)

8. Policy formulation and policy implementation are two things both Awolowo and Sanusi understood (Awolowo implemented free education policy in Western Region while Sanusi once donated N100m to implement a certain policy) but the two of them lacked the skills of politics, especially the politics of remaining in power (Awolowo could not rule Nigeria throughout his lifetime, and was even thrown into 17 years imprisonment with hard labour because he never understood Nigerian politics for what it was, the same way Sanusi never understood the politics of Kano State for what it is hence was dethroned). This means that both Awolowo and Sanusi only understand policy but know next to nothing about politics