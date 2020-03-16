Public Health Advisory To Nigerians On Coronavirus Disease (#5)

Listen to article

The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is a new strain of the virus that has not been previously identified in humans. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is an updated advisory on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This advisory will be updated frequently to reflect new information and research emerging on the disease and its impact on populations.

As at the 14th of March 2020, Nigeria has recorded two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first case was an Italian traveller to Lagos and Ogun. The second case was a contact of the first case in Ogun. On the 13th of March 2020, the second case was discharged having cleared the virus and tested negative twice. Identified contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos have completed their 14-day follow up period.

The Federal Ministry of Health, through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has activated a national Emergency Operations Centre at the highest level and is leading the national response. A National Rapid Response Team has been deployed to support Lagos and Ogun State Governments with response activities.

Currently, there are five laboratories in NCDC’s molecular laboratory network with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria. These laboratories are sufficiently equipped with reagents and supplies for testing.

The Federal Ministry of Health has also intensified surveillance at points of entry (Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and FCT) particularly for returning travellers with travel history to high risk countries with widespread community transmission*. Presently, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend any travel or trade restriction based on the current information available.

An intensive communications campaign has begun to provide regular updates and accurate information to Nigerians on protecting themselves. This can be found on www.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

To reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, members of the public are advised to adhere to the following measures:

*Countries with widespread community transmission as at 13th March, 2020: China, Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, Spain, France and Germany.