Suspected Coronavirus patient in Enugu tests negative

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has disclosed that the suspected patient of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state tested negative to the investigation.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi in Enugu said the ministry received the result of the investigation sent to Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo which was further corroborated by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as `NEGATIVE’.

“We hereby enjoin the general public to go about their normal business, however, to remain alert and vigilant observing basic personal health hygiene,” Agujiobi said.

The suspected patient, a 70-year-old woman, had a recent history of having traveled to the United Kingdom where she spent five months and had just returned to the country.

She was very stable in the isolation centre at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane and receiving the best available medical treatment.

Following the development, the state government has released N20 million to the management of the State Isolation Centre to ensure that facilities are optimally ready to deal with the situation and any other emergency that may arise over the weekend.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday.

According to him, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has provided the required leadership and logistic support to ensure that the State Ministry of Health and the Emergency Operation Centre are functioning at an optimal level and fully ready to deal with any emergency in the state.

He assured the public that all the relevant agencies and institutions in the state were fully activated and very ready to respond to any issue arising from the Coronavirus or any other health emergency.

The state government maintained that “there is absolutely no reason to panic”. “The good people of Enugu State are further encouraged to ensure the highest level of personal hygiene including the regular washing of their hands and use of sanitizers in public places”, the commissioner said.