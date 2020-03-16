Why You Should Disassociate Yourself From Backward Persons: Tinubu As A Case Study

Listen to article

1. Asiwaju Jagaban Bola Tinubu wisely disassociated himself from the extreme Awoism of Alliance for Democracy leaders and also the shenanigans of Alliance for Democracy leaders with Obasanjo in 2003. Tinubu knew that Awoism always failed under the weight of federal might (the Federal Government of Nigeria crushed Awoism in 1962 by declaring state of emergency in Western Region and starting the Treasonable Felony Trial within 2 years of independence, and the same Federal Government of Nigeria again crushed Awoism in 1983 by breaking Awolowo's hold on Yorubaland within 4 years of civil rule) and Awoists might even lose the 2003 Elections even in Yorubaland if they continued cavorting with the dangerous men of PDP particularly the very persons who crushed Awoism in 1962 and 1983

2. Tinubu told the Awoists of AD in 2003 to re-strategise their staunch Awoism but was shouted down and called unprintable names. When the 2003 Election results came out, it was only Tinubu who survived the weight of the federal might and got re-elected while all the Awoists (Segun Osoba, Lam Adesina, Adeniyi Adebayo, Adefarati, Bisi Akande) were booted out of office, which confirmed that Awoism could never withstand the weight of the federal might in 2003 just like it couldn't in 1962 and couldn't in 1983

3. Even after woefully losing elections in 2003, the Awoists still didn't understand the reality of Nigerian politics so Tinubu sensibly left them to their ignorance called Alliance for Democracy and formed his own party named Action Congress which withstood the weight of federal might in 2007 and defeated PDP candidate Obanikoro (it was at that time that Obasanjo openly stated that:"... taking Lagos State from Tinubu is a do-or-die affair..."). The Awoists of AD meanwhile lost woefully again because Awoism could not withstand federal might while Tinubuism is designed to defeat the federal might

4. Undaunted, Tinubu started a string of court cases against PDP candidates in several states with sound lawyers and the sequel was the swearing in of Tinubu's candidate Oshiomole in Edo State, Aregbesola in Osun State, and Fayemi in Ekiti State, and even Mimiko in Ondo State (Mimiko eventually betrayed Tinubu but there must always be a Judas in a group). This again proved that Tinubuism is far superior to the narrow Awoism because while the federal might repeatedly crushed Awoism, Tinubuism repeatedly crushed federal might

5. When Tambuwal wanted to become Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, he negotiated with Tinubu and the sequel was that Tinubuism crushed the federal might again by making Tambuwal victorious while the candidate of the Federal Government of Nigeria Alhaja Mulikat Akande was soundly defeated. The Awoists of AD had by that time lost all influence in Nigerian politics

6. Without Tinubuism, Jonathan wouldn't have become Nigerian President, and when Jonathan decided to overplay his hands, Tinubuism removed him from power. The blind followers of Awoism in AD could not even be identified at this period because their hard line Awoism had sent them into political oblivion

7. Buhari contested in 2003, 2007, and 2011 but lost. In 2015, Buhari accepted Tinubuism and soundly defeated the Federal Government of Nigeria to prove that Tinubuism truly is the only political philosophy in Nigerian history designed to crush the federal might (Awolowo and Awoism on the other hand were designed to be crushed by federal might, which was why Awolowo was repeatedly defeated and Awoism was repeatedly crushed by Federal Government of Nigeria)

8. If Tinubu did not disassociate himself from the failures called Awoists called Alliance for Democracy (note that many of the Awoists later accepted the superior wisdom in Tinubuism and eagerly abandoned AD and its Awoism, which was why Segun Osoba, Lam Adesina, Bisi Akande, Adeniyi Adebayo, etc decamped to ACN and later APC because Tinubuism is far more superior to Awoism), he himself would not have been so political successful as he is today, so it makes sense to disassociate yourself from people who can not re-strategise