Schools Must Be Closed Down — Akufo-Addo Orders (Video)

President Akufo-Addo has ordered schools both public and private to be closed down on Monday March 16 until further notice.

He said workshops, conferences, church activities, weddings and funeral gatherings among others should be suspended for the next one month.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his address to the nation today Sunday March 15.

As at noon today, Sunday March 15, 2020, four cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana making the number of victims 6.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country's cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday March 12, 2020.

Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13 while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.