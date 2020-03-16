Crush and Rescue

Listen to article

The good news in Nigeria, is a growing realization across the board, that the country is in very dire straits and that the current leadership or its absence thereof, is either at fault or ill-equipped to stem the tide.

The bad news is that actions or inactions during elections, and especially systematically rigged ones, have dire, far-reaching consequences.

The duty of a leader is to lead. To lead equitably and to lead with integrity. The duty of a leader is not to pander to the whims and caprices of his primordial tribal base to the seclusion of or to the disadvantage of the rest who are not privileged to belong to that grouping.

Any leader that assumes office with the sole intention of pandering undeservedly to their primordial tribal catchment, is a disgrace to the office they occupy, does a disservice without integrity to the oath of office they swore to, and certainly deserves the boot.

But this is Nigeria of course where it is impossible to boot out an undeserving leader. Once a Leader assumes office in Nigeria, the nation is held hostage to their electoral choice.

But after the realization that Nigeria is rudderless without obvious remedy, what happens? Not being God, quite frankly I don’t know.

It is obvious that Nigeria suffers from a premeditated failure of security designed to achieve expansionist Fulani interests. Nigeria suffers from growing poverty, because competence and merit are sacrificed in state affairs, pursuant to expansionist Fulani interest.

At present a lot of the dynamic energies that Nigerians possess are re-directed from productive ends and needlessly dissipated in internal friction between warring component parts.

We all know what happens to internal combustion engines without lubrication.

What I do know however is that Nigerians should never allow Fulani expansionists to prevail in the ongoing battle of wills. If Nigeria must collapse in the process, so be it.

Let everyone go their separate ways in that case. But I do not think it would come to that.

As I write, there are signs of growing division and conflict within the Fulani elite. A split is emerging between expansionist Fulani on one hand and Fulani Supremacists on the other.

Fulani Expansionists believe that the rest of Nigeria can and should be forcefully overrun to maintain Fulani suzerainty.

They insist that other Nigerians must be subdued with strong-arm tactics using coercive agencies of the State such as the Army and the Police, suitably re-directed to exclusively serve Fulani interests.

What better time to do it than now, they reason, when an arch-expansionist occupies the Office of the President?

The more pragmatic Fulani Supremacists like other Nigerian Supremacists (believe me, almost every Nigerian ethnic group has one), want a wealthy and prosperous Nigeria, with themselves at the helm.

Unlike their expansionist cousins however, Fulani Supremacists recognize that subtlety is the best way to achieve their sectional objectives.

They recognize the imperativeness of maintaining a façade of national unity, behind which they can advance their overarching tribal agenda.

In the scale of parasitism, which is what expansionism and supremacy is all about, expansionists are like the Ebola or Corona viruses. They eat up their hosts from inside out and drag them down to the grave. They are effectively multipliers of poverty and death.

Supremacists are like intestinal worms. It is true they feed fat off their hosts. But they deeply appreciate the pragmatic need to keep their hosts alive and standing on their two feet.

Many years ago, I and I (pardon the resort to Jamaican Rasta patois), wanted to learn how to swim as a matured adult. Not a good place to be in one would say, because you cannot teach an old dog new tricks.

My progress at the pool on my first day of workout was fast enough. So fast that the swimming coach said, “hey bro what are you doing in this shallow pool. No, no, no. You are already a swimmer. Come with me.”

He led me out of the shallow swimming-pool, and we walked around to the deepest, diving section of the Olympic sized swimming pool. He jumped in and beckoned to me. “Come on bro, you can do it.”

Against my better judgement of my state of preparedness and against my private assessment of my swimming skills, I jumped in besides him.

What happened next was not a surprise. I started to sink. And fast too. Apparently, I and I was paddling with my feet but forgot to use my hands as well, in rhythm.

As I started to go down, the instinct to live was so strong that I grabbed at the coach swimming beside me. His own instinct to live was clearly stronger than mine. He pushed me violently away and downwards into the deep pool.

Before I could hit the bottom however he dived underneath me and grabbed me from behind. With a skill befitting of an Olympic class swimmer, which he was by the way (having represented Nigeria at some swimming competitions), he dragged me up to safety. I and I owe my life to God and to him.

As I emerged chastened from the swimming pool with my confidence in tatters and my lungs full of water, I nevertheless acknowledged to myself that I had learnt a vital lesson in rescue management.

Was the swimming coach cruel to push me away so forcibly downwards to the bottom of the pool, thereby making me to swallow several gallons of water?

Think about it. Had he not done pushed me down, both of us would be dead by now. I had to be incapacitated or ‘tranquillized’ first in order to be rescued. He did what he had to do to save both of us.

Nigeria’s expansionists with President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm now constitute a grave danger not only to themselves but also to the entire country.

Unfortunately, we must live with the consequences of our electoral actions or inactions.

Our only option is to run down the clock of the allotted time of this regime and resolve that never again will we allow an expansionist, or a puppet of expansionists to lead the country.

In the interim, Nigerians must stop expansionists from reaping any benefits from their terroristic policy of ‘slash and burn, then smash and grab other peoples’ lands.’

All lands occupied by expansionists must be returned to their rightful owners without much ado, either now by prevention through regional security schemes as pioneered by the South West Region, or by 2023, when their final tenure expires.

Expansionists should not be allowed to retain ill-gotten territorial proceeds from slash and burn, smash and grab terrorism.

Only when expansionism has been decisively defeated, should non-expansionist Nigerians determine ways to rescue them from themselves.

To sum it up, just like the swimming coach pushed me away in order to rescue both of us, so too must we crush expansionists as well as their territorial ambitions before, rescuing them and ourselves.

Our policy moving forwards, should be crush first, rescue later.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.