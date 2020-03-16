March 16: Adoration is for the Lord

Listen to article

The second step in our pattern of prayer is adoration. Adoring the Lord is not just something we sing about during Christmas season – “O come, let us adore Him….” Rather, this step corresponds to hallowing God’s name, as in Jesus’ model prayer: “Our father which art in heaven, hallowed be thy name (Luke 11: 12 KJV). Adoration means worshipping God. When you adore someone, you express how precious the person is to you. In the Psalms, king David gives countless examples of how we can give adoration to the Lord.

Each morning you can begin your day with adoration to the Lord from the Scriptures, expressing your love for the Lord. The first part of Psalm 95 is a good example. It makes a great worship song: “Come let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the rock of our salvation. Let us come before Him with thanksgiving and extol Him with music and song. For the Lord is a great God, the great king above all gods… Come, let us bow down in worship, let us kneel before the Lord our maker; for He is our God and we are the people of His pasture, the flock under His care.” (Psalm 95: 1-3, 6-7). What a song of adoration! “Come let us bow down in worship.”You can match these words with your own melody and sing them to the Lord through out the day.

Another example is Psalm 147:1, “Praise the Lord. How good it is to sing praise to our God, how pleasant and fitting to praise Him!” Go through the psalms offering praise to the Lord. He alone is worthy! Note: God is saying to us, “Honor my name first. Worship me.” Indeed, that’s one of the reasons God made man to rule this earth, for His name’s sake.

Let’s pray: Father God, I adore you. Lord Jesus, I worship you. Holy Spirit, I love you. Please meet with me in prayer today, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Deuteronomy 28-29; Mark 14: 54-72

God Alone is Worthy of Adoration.