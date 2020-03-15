Coronavirus: 12 New Cases Detected In UAE Bringing It To 26 Cases

Listen to article

Twelve more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UAE, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 98, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Sunday.

The infected persons, who have been screened through the ministry’s ongoing early reporting system, are from South Africa, Australia, China, Philippines, Lebanon, Britain, Italy, Iran and the UAE. Three other patients are from India. They are in stable health condition and receiving proper medication, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said, in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, it is following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, and taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that highly efficient preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of the people who have been in contact with patients- in accordance with the highest global practices.

It affirmed that all quarantine facilities are run by qualified and trained medical teams able to handle infectious diseases and are monitoring all cases around the clock to avoid any medical complications and ensure patients’ stability until they make full recovery.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

The Ministry also confirmed that there have been three recoveries; two people who are Bangladeshi and one who is Indian. This brings the total recoveries in the country to 26.

