Gov. Fayemi Visits Alaafin Barely 48 Hours After Aladdin's Warning

Barely 48 hours after the Alaafin of Oyo cautioned him against degrading the traditional institution in Yorubaland, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has visited the Oyo monarch at his palace.

The Alaafin had warned Fayemi that the traditional institution in Yorubaland was “ancestral and spiritual” and different from those in other climes where “nothing outside the mundane is attached to their traditional institution”

The Ekiti monarchs were said to have refused to attend state functions and monthly meetings of the Council of Traditional Rulers in protest against Fayemi’s appointment of their subordinate, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, as chairman of the of the council.