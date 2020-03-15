President Buhari Commiserates With Gov. Bello Over Mother's Death

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the passage to Glory of his mother.

The Mother of the Kogi State Governor Hajiya Hauwau Oziohu Bello died in Abuja on Sunday at the age of 101.

Buhari prayed “that God Almighty will comfort her family and loved ones.”

In a statement on Sunday signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari “urged the governor, family members and all associates of Hajiya Bello to find solace in the grace of long life given to the matriarch, and her strength of character in bringing up her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children in fear of God, while promoting strong moral values in her community.”

He said he “believes the legacies of generosity, kindness and virtue that Hajiya Bello lived by, and consistently advocated will always be remembered.”

The President “urged the family and all citizens of Kogi State to immortalize the matriarch by promoting her values, praying that God will grant her soul peaceful rest.”