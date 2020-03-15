How A DPO apprehended fake soldiers

Listen to article

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested three men for impersonating to be personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The three men were arrested in military camouflage at Agbado area of the state while the DPO of Agbado division, SP kuranga Yero was on routine patrol of his area with his patrol team.

The the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects, Jacob Onebi Olabode Oluwaseun, and Olanrewaju Adebayo have been on close watch of the police following series of report from members of the public about their illegal activities in the area.

Oyeyemi said on sighting them on that fateful day, the DPO and his men accosted them and demanded for their proper identity.

The suspects claimed initially to be officers of 174 Battalion Ikorodu, but on further investigation, two amongst them confessed to have been dismissed from the Nigerian army long time ago while the third happened to be their friend who was coopted into their nefarious activities.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.