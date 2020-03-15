Heritage Bank, GEZAWA set to transform Nigeria’s agric sector to huge commercial hub

Listen to article

The Nigerian agricultural sector is set to witness a huge growth, as Heritage Bank Plc the lead settlement bank for Gezawa Commodity Market (GCMX) has collaborated with key stakeholders to revolutionise agricultural value-chain, aimed at providing fully integrated ecosystem for commodity Exchange.

Heritage Bank was appointed as the Lead Settlement Bank and Transaction Adviser to the Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Ltd and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two firms, whilst over 10, 000 farmers in 3000 cooperatives in the 44 local governments of Kano States were hosted.

The partnership between Heritage Bank and the Exchange would facilitate the ease of agro commodity trading in a more structured way, especially with the closeness to the Dawanu, the largest grain market in Africa.

The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, who was a panelist at the 2nd GCMX Farmers’ Cooperative Forum in Kano at the weekend, stated that the partnership is targeted to de-risk the sector that would bring about structured and enhanced agro-business and attain food security that leads to economic development.

Sekibo, who was represented by the Executive Director, Jude Monye explained that the partnership which would help bridge the huge gap associated to risk, will fast track effective price discovery mechanism and traceability and enhanced trade settlement services.

L-R: Ibrahim Muhammad-Fari, Cluster Head/Experience Centre Manager, North Zone, Heritage Bank; Ahmad Isa-Dutse, Regional Head, North-East & North-West, Heritage Bank; Jude Monye, Executive Director, Heritage Bank; Binchang Binfa, MD, Makarios Global Resources Ltd and Project Consultant to Gezawa Commodity Market & Exchange Limited; Haj. Bilkisu Aliyu, Head of Operations – Project Implementation, Gezawa Commodity Market & Exchange Limited and Adelana Ogunjirin, Team Lead, Agric. Finance & Export, Heritage Bank, during the Heritage Bank signing of MoU, as the Lead Settlement Bank and Transaction Adviser to the Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Ltd, in Kano, at the weekend.

Specifically, the bank’s helmsman stated that under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Heritage Bank would provide on-lending funding to aggregated farmers in the 2020 farming season to grow various products that will serve as raw materials to the processors, thereby ensuring market linkages and access to the market as well as reduce importation and conserve Nigeria’s external reserves.

According to him, with its assigned position Heritage Bank would play a pivotal role in ensuring that there would be an effective and readily available platform for market linkages among players in the agribusiness value chain, involving FMCGs, warehouse operators, collateral managers, processors, farmers’ cooperatives to transact in a seamless way that guarantee quality, quantity, payment and delivery.

Speaking at the event, the ED/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo affirmed that the initiative would help foster diversification of non-oil export trade.

He, however, stated that NEPC would ensure that the primary for the signing of the MoU would be achieve, whilst calling for the need to ensure adequate and seamless supply of agricultural commodities for the business to be sustainable.

L-R: Alh. Faruk Rabiu Mudi, Panalist; Alh. Abdullahi Sidi-Aliyu, Director Export Development & Incentives, NEPC; Jude Monye, Executive Director, Heritage Bank; Alh. Kabiru Mohammed, MD, Bank of Agriculture; Prof. Abdu Yaro Kust, representative of the VC, Kano State University of Science & Technology and Alh. Isyaku Mohammed, Business Executive, Commercial Banking, North, Representative of MD, Sterling Bank, panelists at the 2nd GCMX Farmers’ Cooperative Forum in Kano, where Heritage Bank signed an MoU as the Lead Settlement Bank and Transaction Adviser to the Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Ltd, at the weekend.

The Gezawa Project Consultant, Binchang Binfa, Managing Director of Makarios Global Resource, disclosed, “the ultimate goal was to unlock the vast potential of agricultural value chain via partnerships and synergy with likeminded enterprises, organisations and institutions that will mutually create wealth, generate local employment and contribute significantly to the economic growth and GDP the nation.”

He stated that the Exchange would provide services on price discovery and transparency, increase foreign exchange earning capacity, commodity storage and warehouse receipt system, employment generation of 15, 000 direct and indirect jobs, investment opportunities, increase in non-oil export, ease of doing business, weather report, soil test report, as well as 24/7 online trading of commodities on alive trading platform.