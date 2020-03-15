Mothering Sunday: Mrs. Obiano Calls for Prayers against Malady and Adversity

Listen to article

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO, Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on the Mothers Union of the Anglican Communion to dedicate themselves to praying against malady and global adversity.

Dr. Mrs. Obiano made the plea in a special message she delivered today in Awka during the 2020 Mothering Sunday by the Mothers' Union of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion against the backdrop of the global Corona Virus Covid 19 pandemic.

According to Mrs. Obiano, this year's Mothering Sunday of the Anglican Communion is coming at a time of global health challenge with attendant adversity and uncertainty. It therefore calls for prayers by our mothers, especially those of the Anglican Communion who are observing their special day in the church today.

In her words:” In our interconnected world, no one can claim to be safe from the fast-spreading global pandemic. As mothers we all are worried about the wellbeing of families. Women are proven vessels of evangelization and prayers, and it is a good time for us to deploy that special talent. I therefore urge mothers of the Anglican Communion to kneel in supplication to God on this special occasion to ease the pains of the sick everywhere and heal the world.”

Mrs Obiano further stated that although our country is not at the epicenter of the fast-spreading virus we should all be concerned and should lend our voices in prayers as people of faith because God is love and will not abandon His children, especially in this period of malady and adversity.

Mrs. Obiano also commended the Anambra State government for its concern for the wellbeing and health of the citizens by adopting a proactive approach to health information dissemination as well as sustaining an excellent regime of religious harmony among ndi Anambra of varied faith, thereby ensuring peaceful coexistence.

Mothering Sunday is celebrated annually by mothers in Christendom on specific days by different denominations. It is observed today by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.