Unimaid Suspends First Semester Exams As Unimaid Asuu Joins Strike

University of Maiduguri has finally suspended first semester examination till further notice.

The institution announced this in a statement issued by Filibus Yamta Mshelia, Director, Senate and Academic Matters, of the university on March 13, 2020.

He said tthe decision to suspend the first semester exams came up when all the academic staff of the school joined the ongoing two-week warning strike by the national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The statement stated that," the union yesterday said that it is joining the strike, in a statement issued to the public."

‘"UNIMAID management had directed that the ongoing first semester 2019/2020 academic session examination be suspended’ Filibus said.

According to Filibus this decision is as a result of the strike embarked by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

All examinations are suspended until further notice, the management has explained.

Filibus added that ‘the management enjoined students not to travel out of Maiduguri owing to the prevailing conditions.