Boko Haram Kill 2, Injure 5 Others in Ngunuri Village of Alau

Listen to article

Two people were confirmed death, five others sustained various degree of injuries and property worth millions of naira destroyed following last night's Boko Haram Insurgents attack on Ngururi community of Alau village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno state.

According to one of the survivors from the community, Bulama Yuram, who managed to escape through the bushe: "my personal belongings including my house were all set ablaze by the Boko Haram insurgents during the attack".

He said "Boko Haram Insurgents came into the community through the Dalori axis around eleven pm and started shooting sporadically.

"They ended up in killing 2 people and hitting five other people with stray bullets. The injured persons are presently receiving treatment at the state specialist Hospital Maiduguri", Bulama said.

The eye witness further stated that most of the villagers spent the night in the bush near the communities for safety and fear of being victims of the the Boko Haram insurgents.

Unfortunately, this attack coicides with the marriage of the Borno State APC Chairman, Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori's daughter's marriage.