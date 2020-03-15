TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

March 15, 2020

President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Test Result Is "Negative"

The Nigerian Voice
The President of United States, Donald Trump has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus.

Trump who recently held a meeting with Brazilian officials who tested positive to the virus, was tested for the virus on Saturday. https://dailypost.ng/2020/03/13/coronavirus-trump-concerned-as-brazilian-officials-he-met-tests-positive/

CNN reports that a statement from the White House said Trump took the test after coming into recent contact with two individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” it read.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley also maintained that the result confirmed that the president’s COVID-19 was “symptom free.”

The virus which originated from Wuhan China has hit more 21 African nations.

Namibia, Rwanda, and Eswatini on Friday reported their first cases.


