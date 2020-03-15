President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Test Result Is "Negative"

Listen to article

The President of United States, Donald Trump has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus.

Trump who recently held a meeting with Brazilian officials who tested positive to the virus, was tested for the virus on Saturday. https://dailypost.ng/2020/03/13/coronavirus-trump-concerned-as-brazilian-officials-he-met-tests-positive/

CNN reports that a statement from the White House said Trump took the test after coming into recent contact with two individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” it read.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley also maintained that the result confirmed that the president’s COVID-19 was “symptom free.”

The virus which originated from Wuhan China has hit more 21 African nations.

Namibia, Rwanda, and Eswatini on Friday reported their first cases.