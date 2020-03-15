APC Crisis: Acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom Attacks Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary

Listen to article

Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress, has faulted the endorsement of the acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom, as replacement for Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman.

Nabena said this on Saturday at a news conference in Abuja.

He said Giadom had in 2019 officially resigned his position as member of the National Working Committee to contest as running mate to the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the APC South-South Stakeholders Forum had on Thursday endorsed Giadom as acting National Chairman of the party.

Nabena described as unlawful Giadom’s legality to call for the National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for March 17, 2020 and his endorsement as replacement for Oshiomhole.

“This is strange and also it is an aberration that Giadom still attends meetings of the NWC and could call for a NEC meeting,” APC chieftain said.

He called on stakeholders not to lose sight of due process and the dictates of APC’s constitution.

Nabena said: “I call on members of our party and the public to disregard the sopcalled South South Zonal Caucus meeting, which held on Thursday at the Edo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

“The meeting was neither convened nor attended by the APC National Vice Chairman (South South), Hilliard Eta and Leader of the party in the South South, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

“Hence, all decisions reached at the meeting are in nullity and definitely not reflection of the views and stand of the Party’s South South caucus.”