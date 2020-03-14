Newly Appointed Director General Media and Press Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed Expresses Appreciation

Listen to article

I wish to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to Almighty Allah, the most beneficent and merciful over my appointment as Director General Media and Press Affairs to His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni (Chiroman Gujba), the Executive Governor of Yobe state.

I am equally grateful to friends, family, relations, acquaintances, colleagues, and the NAN family for the show of love over this development.

The last 48 hours have really been a turning point in my life. Your show of love, prayers, good wishes, encomiums which flow through my phone in form of calls, text messages and on my Facebook account is not just about the popularity of my appointment but also the acceptance of the Governor Mai Mala Buni APC led government.

My special appreciation goes to my boss, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni (Chiroman Gujba) for the trust, confidence and finding me worthy of this appointment.

Frankly, your show of solidarity has also thrown a challenge to me on the enormity of the task before me, but I am confident that the same support and prayers out poured if sustained will provide the desired roadmap for us to succeed.

I wish to thank my predecessor, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, the Hon. Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture for building a very vibrant media directorate. I am confident that his support and cordial working relationship will contribute to our collective success in the task of giving this administration and Yobe state generally a very positive image.

Once again, I appreciate you all.

Mamman Mohammed

Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Executive Governor, Yobe State