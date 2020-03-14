Ebonyi produces dialyzers for Kidney, liver Transplant.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government said it has completed modalities for the production of dialyzers used for the treatment of renal diseases.

It disclosed that the reagent if locally produced will reduce the cost of dialysis for kidney patients.

Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi made this known in the 7- 11 combined convocation ceremony of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

Chief Umahi said the state government is building ultra modern University Teaching Hospital for the Ebonyi State University which will be commissioned in no distant time .

He announced that over N3bn has been earmarked for the health facility adding that the hospital will provide the specialised services in line with global best practices.

"We are building a teaching hospital and will soon commence the production of dialyzers which is the most expensive part in the management of dialysis for kidney patients.

"We are building kidney transplant there, liver transplant, we have dialysis Centres. "We also have the best eye centre there.

He urged the convocation students to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, His Excellency, Elder Professor Chigozie Ogbuu, said the university under the current administration has made significant progress and growth in the area of learning and academic excellence.

"The overall objectives of this administration is to develop the university to rank among the best citadel of learning in the world with excellence in teaching, learning, research, character and community service.

"We have embarked on strengthening our programmes in line with the National Universities Commission standard and creating a conducive environment for learning".

The event featured award of first degrees, Postgraduate Degrees, Higher Degrees and award of Honorary Degrees.

Those honoured include, His Excellency Chief Martin Elechi, the former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, quondam General Officer Commanding, 81 Garrison Barracks, Lagos, Major General Abel Obi Umahi (rtd) an industrialist and Chief Dr Clement Ibeto.