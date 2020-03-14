Don't Throw Away any New Born - Osodieme urges

Listen to article

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), has called on recalcitrant young mothers not to discard their new born babies for any reason. She entreated that such mothers should rather ensure that the otherwise 'unwanted' babies be keep adequately warm and placed at accessible places where they can be found, recovered and duly catered for.

Mrs Obiano made the plea in Awka today while reacting to the news about a new born baby recovered on top of barbwired perimeter fence where it was dumped by a young mother in Oko, Anambra State. According to Osodieme, “this unpleasant news has almost soured my weekend. I can't imagine such desperate act at a time when many families are earnestly searching for the fruit of the womb. Please let it be known that rather than wasting their lives, many good Nigerians and CAFE are ready to assist and get such babies to appropriate orphanages."

Osodieme expressed relief over the news that the recovered baby is now stable and is responding to treatment. She also cautioned against recurrence, counseling that those thinking along that line should desist and do the right thing.

The said baby was reportedly thrown away over a fence by a young mother but was later rescued.