Chief Femi Fani Kayode Explodes Says Those Wishing Sanusi To Replace Buhari In 2023 Are "Accursed Slaves"

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart and former Minister of Aviation, has blasted those calling for the recently dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Since after his dethronement, there have been speculations that the erstwhile monarch may return to politics.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, boss is seen by some as the best candidate to takeover from Buhari even though he officially does not belong to any political party.

However, Fani-Kayode wonders why the next President must come from the North, describing those making the call as accursed slaves.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “The kind of evil that some useful idiots and accursed slaves are wishing upon themselves with this SLS for 2023 thing baffles me. Must we be slaves to the north forever? Abi they don swear for una?”

Sanusi, who was dethroned on Monday and banished to Nasarawa State few hours later, regained his freedom yesterday after an Abuja court ruled in his favour.