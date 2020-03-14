Sanusi Arrives Lagos

Listen to article

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, is now in Lagos. The former Emir arrived in Lagos at about midnight after leaving Abuja at about 10:47pm.

Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesman of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, had earlier confirmed the departure of Sanusi for Lagos from Abuja.

Sanusi left his former abode in Awe, Nasarawa State with El-Rufai on Friday at about 4:27pm. They headed to Abuja after a visit to him by the Kaduna State Governor, during which they observed the Muslim Friday prayer, which was led by Sanusi.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has in the early hours of Friday granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention in Nasarawa State.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers of the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Sanusi had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order directing his immediate release from detention.

This was after his dethronement on Monday by the Kano State Government and banishment to Nasarawa State, where he arrived in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was accused of insubordination to officials of the Kano State Government, including Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.



