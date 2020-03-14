Imo State House of Assembly Confirms 22 Commissioner Nominees

Listen to article

The Imo State House of Assembly on Friday, confirmed the 22 commissioner nominees nominated by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The speaker, Collins Chiji, had on Wednesday during the plenary read a letter from the governor seeking the legislative approval of a 22 man commissioner nominees.

The governor in the letter said that the commissioner nominees if approved by the legislature would assist him in moving the state forward .

At a plenary on Friday, the chairman, adhoc committee on the screening of the commissioner nominees, Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre State Constituency) reported that all the nominees were screened and met the criteria to serve as commissioners in the state.

Okwara, who commended the governor for the caliber of people he nominated to serve as commissioners, said that the credentials of the 22 persons were “enriching “.

He urged his colleagues to confirm the nominations of the nominees.

The lawmakers confirmed the nominations when the speaker put it to a voice vote.

The speaker while congratulating the commissioner designates, said that the legislature would continue to partner the governor in moving the state forward.

Five out of the 22 commissioner designates were women .