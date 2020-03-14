March 14:  The Sacred & Secret Meeting Place

Listen to article

Upon evaluating the prayer lives of Jesus, Abraham, Moses, David, Ezekiel, and other righteous figures, I found that they used a similar pattern in prayer. Their prayers received God’s attention and produced powerful results. “The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective” (James 5:16). I call their prayer pattern the “Twelve Action Steps to Prayer.” We need to look at these action steps as our guide.

First, personal prayer should begin with silence. We don’t normally make a practice of this, but it’s a very important aspect of prayer. To be silent means to gather yourself to be still before the King. In Matthew 6:6, Jesus says, “When you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your father, who is unseen. Then your father who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” Jesus is telling us to go to a quiet private place where we will not be disturbed.

In Jesus’ time on earth, most housetops were flat, and people often prayed on rooftops. That was their quiet place. You need a place of silence or isolation where you can pull yourself together.

Have you found your quiet place? For some people, it is in their living room, or a chair in a corner of their bedroom. For others, it is outside where they sense God’s presence in nature. If you haven’t found a quiet place where you can commune with the Lord, take time to find it today so you can be meeting your father there in prayer. Note: Prayer necessitates collecting yourself by coming into a quiet place before God.

Prayer: Father, I desire to begin my prayer times with you in contemplative silence. Help me to lay aside the distractions of this world to meet you in a quiet place, in Jesus name. Amen.

