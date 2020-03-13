Imo: Gov. Uzodinma Confirms the appointment of Newly Employed CivilServants from 2015 - 2018

Listen to article

The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma has confirmed the appointment civil servants employed in the state from 2015.

According to a letter made available to newsmen dated 4th March, 2020 and addressed to the Head of Service, Imo state, the governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the confirmation of the appointment of the newly recruited state civil servants in the State from 2015 to 2018 under the regime of ex-governor, Rochas Okorocha.

This is a cheering news for Imo Imo Youths who were beneficiaries.