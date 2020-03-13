Yobe Correspondents Felicitate With New DG Press and Media Affairs to Gov Buni

Listen to article

The Correspondents' Chapel of NUJ, Yobe State Council has congratulated the newly appointed Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

A statement issued Friday in Damaturu by the Chairman of the Chapel, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar read: "

CONGRATULATIONS to one of our own, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed. congratulations.

"I wish to congratulate you on behalf of myself and the entire Members of the Correspondents' Chapel on your new appointment as Director General, Press Affairs to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State Hon. Maimala Buni.

"And we take this opportunity to look forward to working closely with you and strengthen the cooperation between the entire working Journalists in Yobe State and beyond. Congratulations once again on your appointment and we wish you every success in your new duties."