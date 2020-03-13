Sanusi Regains Freedom, Departs Awe, Nasarawa State With Visiting Gov. El-Rufai

Listen to article

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi , has departed Awe in Nasarawa State with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

This comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

The former Emir had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

He was dethroned over alleged disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies. The 14th emir of Kano was hours after his removal banished to Nasarawa State, a development that elicited outcry from different quarters. He was subsequently replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of the 13th emir of Kano.