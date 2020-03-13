Dutch positive coronavirus tests hit 804, death toll doubles to 10

Listen to article

The Dutch death toll in the current coronavirus outbreak doubled on Friday to 10, the RIVM public health institute said in its daily round-up. A further 190 people have tested positive for the virus, taking the total to 804.

The total includes 179 healthcare workers, who are being tested more often, the RIVM said. All the patients who died were elderly and had underlying health issues. Some 115 are currently, or have been treated, in hospital. The RIVM has an interactive map where you can follow the positive tests in your neighbourhood.

While Brabant remains a stronghold of the disease, it is now moving northwards, with the number of patients in Amsterdam rising to 20. There have been 26 cases in Utrecht and 20 in Rotterdam.

On Thursday the government introduced a new package of measures to help stop the spread of the disease.

