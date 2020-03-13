Gov. El-Rufai Visits deposed Emir Sanusi (PHOTOS)

Listen to article

Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, of Kaduna state , has arrived Awe town in Nasarawa State to visit the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

El-Rufai will be the first sitting state governor from outside Nasarawa to visit Sanusi in Awe.

After Sanusi was dethroned by Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, on Monday, el-Rufai has expressed solidarity with the revered ex-emir.

Less than 48 hours after he was dethroned, el-Rufai appointed him as vice chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

After the appointment, the Kaduna state governor also said Sanusi has been appointed to serve as chancellor for Kaduna State University (KASU).