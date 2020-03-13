Keyamo, Amaechi, Others Attend Obaseki's APC Meeting

Listen to article

Despite the call by Hillard Eta, the National vice-chairman, South-South of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the boycott of the South-South stakeholders meeting called at the instance of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, leaders of the party in the zone attended the meeting.

Those reportedly sighted at the Edo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro venue of the meeting, held on Thursday night, were the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Edo State governor Oserheimen Osunbor, immediate past Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, Minister of State, Labour Festus Keyamo and Senator Ndoma Egba.

Others were former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, factional chairman of Edo State chapter of the party, Anselm Ojezua, Senator Domingo Obende, Senator James Akpan Udo-Edehe, amongst others.

The agenda of the meeting is to harmonise the zones position on a possible replacement from the zone for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole ahead next Tuesday NEC meeting.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege and Timipre Sylva didn’t attend.