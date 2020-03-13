Ebonyi state University Abakaliki (EBSU) graduates 90 first class students

Listen to article

Ebonyi state University Abakaliki is set to graduate 90 first Class Graduates in her 7-11 Convocation with total number of 18652 graduands.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof.Chigozie Ogbu made this known in a press conference preparatory to the convocation slated on 14th March, 2020.

Prof Ogbu said the university is working hard to establish link with international universities internationalization of Education is the thing in vogue and Ebonyi state university would not be left behind.

He announced that Ebonyi state university is currently partnering with four other African Universities in another EU funded project for Africa titled "Enhancing training and research mobility for novel crops breeding in Africa" code named "MoBreed".

According to him, his administration started on 2nd of February, 2018 and since then taken successive steps and measures to upgrade the University Programmes and facilities which has resulted in the outstanding performance of students both within and outside the Country.

The VC explained that 90 students of the institution graduated with First class honors Degrees while others came out with various Classes of Degrees; having a total number of 19,966 graduands.

He stated that within the period space of time in office, he has revived a good number of programmes offered by the University, “we have grown the Universities programmes from 60 to 67,and still Counting.

“New programmes are added to provide opportunities for our young people in various fields such as Engineering, library science and others.

“In 2018,10 Programmes that had re-accreditation visit achieved full accreditation status, while in 2019, the University presented 26 programmes for accreditation, after rigorous efforts which the results are being awaited,while others enjoy full accreditation”, Prof. Ogbu Stated.

He further explained that the Internationalization of Education is inevitable in Universities across the globe and Ebonyi state University is not Left out in this current trend and has brought about the African Institute for Health Policy and Health systems funded by the World Health Organization (WHO)which is located in EBSU. According to him,WHO sponsors students from other African Universities to come and have their Postgraduate studies at the institute,

“EBSU is the Coordinating University for the European Union(EU) funded project titled “Mobility for plant Genomic scholars to accelerate Climate Smart Adaptation Options and Food Security in Africa “code named GENES”

Other activities for the convocation continues with special thanksgiving and issuance of certificate and honours to deserving persons.