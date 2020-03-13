Harvest Of Criminals As Lagos Police Command Killed 13 Armed Robbers, Arrested 164 Others

Listen to article

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have shot dead 13 armed robbers during gun battle and arrested 164 other suspected robbers.

Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos Commissioner of Police, disclosed this on Thursday while giving account of the command’s operation in the last 119 days.

He said the policing strategies he adopted were already yielding positive results.

“Within the last 119 days, the Command arrested 164 armed robbery suspects and successfully foiled 98 armed robbery attempts. 13 armed robbery suspects died during exchange of fire with the Police,” he said.

According to him, 165 suspects were arrested for cultism, four suspects for kidnapping and 103 suspects for murder.

The Police commissioner added that the state recorded 10 cases of suicide and prevented seven suicide attempts, while 34 assorted firearms with lots of ammunition of different calibres were recovered.

He said the Command also recovered 22 stolen vehicles.

On the enforcement of restriction of motorcycles and tricycles on 48 routes, bridges and express ways, Odumosu disclosed that a total of 3,512 motorcycles and 202 tricycles were impounded since the commencement of the enforcement, with 40 suspects arrested.